Alta Savoia, sale a 5 il bilancio dei morti per la valanga

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 13, 2016, shows a banner indicating a high risk of avalanche placed at the top of the slopes in the Haute Savoie resort of Les Carroz d'Araches. - Four people died and others wounded by an avalanche on the Armancette glacier, French Alps, on April 9, 2023, announced the French Interior Minister on Twitter as a provisional report. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)