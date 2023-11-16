Annuncia al marito la gravidanza dopo 15 anni di tentativi: il video emozionante su TikTok

In un momento di pura emozione, Brie Owens, 37 anni, madre casalinga di Atlanta e madre adottiva di quattro bambini, ha annunciato al marito Stephen, 39 anni, la sorprendente notizia della loro gravidanza, dopo ben 15 anni di tentativi.

Il toccante annuncio è stato fatto da Brie a Stephen in un video. All'inizio del filmato, mentre discutevano dei piani di ristrutturazione della loro casa, Brie ha colto Stephen di sorpresa con la domanda: "E se fossi incinta?" Stephen, analista di dati, visibilmente sorpreso, ha balbettato senza parole.

@alittlediy This was not on my 2023 bingo card. Or my lifetime bingo card. We were never told by doctors we couldn’t get pregnant, but it’s been 14 years and it’s never happened. And honestly, I was very ok with not birthing any of my children (and am pretty scared of pregnancy and giving birth), plus, after William, we thought our family was definitely complete. (We have 4 children through foster/adoption, ages 8, 7, 4 and 7 months) However, I’ll just say, God has other plans and they are wild and crazy! We’re still processing it, but are thrilled, excited, and overwhelmed. We find out the gender on Tuesday and I can’t wait to be able to properly nest! This will be our first child that we have more than a week to prepare for ?? Baby…you’re in for a crazy ride once you’re here, and we can’t wait! BACKSTORY to the video: we had started joking I was pregnant halfway through August because (sorrry if TMI…) my boobs hurt really badly. Then around when I would have started my period, it was a day late (VERY rare for me). But since our month was literally one of the toughest we’ve had, we thought it was stress related. So this was me knowing I was pregnant and joking about “what if”. ♬ original sound - brie_owens

Dopo un breve momento in cui Stephen si è allontanato per prendersi cura dei loro figli, è tornato per rispondere, con tono di incredulità: "Sarebbe incredibile". Con emozione ha poi detto: "Dio è magnifico. Lui ci sosterrà. Immagina di essere incinta? William è ancora così piccolo".

A questo punto, Brie ha rivelato la sua sorpresa: "Ho fatto un test". Stephen, già visibilmente agitato, è rimasto sconvolto e confuso, tanto da doversi appoggiare per reggersi in piedi. Prima che potesse elaborare appieno la notizia, Brie ha aggiunto: "È positivo".

Il video cattura quindi il momento in cui entrambi, sopraffatti dalle emozioni, si abbandonano a lacrime di gioia. Un istante di pura commozione che riflette l'intensa felicità di una coppia che ha atteso per tanto tempo questo miracoloso evento.