India, altri 368mila casi di covid: verso i 20 milioni totali

A health worker adjusts the face shield of another as she prepares to go inside a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. New Delhi has imposed a weeklong lockdown to prevent the collapse of the Indian capital's health system amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases. Authorities said Monday that hospitals have been pushed to their limit. India now has reported more than 15 million coronavirus infections, a total second only to the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)