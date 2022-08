Somalia: sono almeno 20 i morti nell'attacco terroristico all'hotel di Mogadiscio

epa07404870 People carry an injured into an ambulance at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 February 2019. According to a media report, at least 5 people were killed in a blast that destroyed nearby cars and the part of the building. There was no claim of responsibility for the latest attack, Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabab often carries out such attacks to topple the country's western-backed government. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME