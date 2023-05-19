La Grecia abbandona i migranti in mare: video choc del New York Times

Un video shock pubblicato in esclusiva dal New York Times mostra un gruppo di 12 migranti, tra i quali donne e bambini, caricati di forza su un autobus sull'isola di Lesbos, portati su una nave della Guardia Costiera greca e quindi su un gommone mandato alla deriva nell’Egeo. I fatti, scrive il Nyt, risalgono ad aprile.

Video evidence shows asylum seekers in Greece, among them young children, being rounded up and stripped of their belongings, then taken to sea and abandoned on a raft by the Coast Guard.

"We didn't expect to survive that day," one man said of the ordeal. https://t.co/i0sBjPIMoU

— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2023

