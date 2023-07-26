Ecatombe di balene spiaggiate in Australia: 51 sono morte, volontari al lavoro per salvare 46 sopravvissute

Dozzine di balene pilota sono morte poche ore dopo essersi arenate su una spiaggia dell’Australia occidentale. I 51 globicefali facevano parte di un branco di un centinaio, avvistato al largo di Cheynes Beach vicino ad Albany, a circa 400 chilometri a sud-est di Perth.

I volontari del servizio statale per i parchi e la fauna selvatica stanno cercando di salvare 46 balene sopravvissute guidandole in acque più profonde.

The effort to rescue stranded whales has begun at Cheynes Beach. Volunteers are currently moving the 37 live whales into a pod in the water in the hopes they will stay together and not beach again pic.twitter.com/amdPnFZsdB

