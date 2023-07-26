Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di Quotidiano Nazionale
Ecatombe di balene spiaggiate in Australia: 51 sono morte, volontari al lavoro per salvare 46 sopravvissute

Dozzine di balene pilota sono morte poche ore dopo essersi arenate su una spiaggia dell’Australia occidentale. I 51 globicefali facevano parte di un branco di un centinaio, avvistato al largo di Cheynes Beach vicino ad Albany, a circa 400 chilometri a sud-est di Perth.

I volontari del servizio statale per i parchi e la fauna selvatica stanno cercando di salvare 46 balene sopravvissute guidandole in acque più profonde.

