Home
›
Società
›
Sanremo
›
Sanremo 2021, a Davide Shorty il Premio Lucio Dalla per le Nuove Proposte
FESTIVAL
Sanremo 2021, a Davide Shorty il Premio Lucio Dalla per le Nuove Proposte
epa09054953 Italian singer Davide Shorty performs on stage at the Ariston theater during the 71st Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 05 March 2021. The festival runs from 02 to 06 March. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
Davide Shorty con il brano «Regina» vince il Premio sala stampa radio tv "Lucio Dalla" tra le Nuove Proposte al Festival di Sanremo.