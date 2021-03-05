Venerdì, 05 Marzo 2021

Home Società Sanremo Sanremo 2021, a Davide Shorty il Premio Lucio Dalla per le Nuove Proposte
FESTIVAL

Sanremo 2021, a Davide Shorty il Premio Lucio Dalla per le Nuove Proposte

sanremo, Davide Shorty, Sicilia, Sanremo
epa09054953 Italian singer Davide Shorty performs on stage at the Ariston theater during the 71st Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 05 March 2021. The festival runs from 02 to 06 March. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Davide Shorty con il brano «Regina» vince il Premio sala stampa radio tv "Lucio Dalla" tra le Nuove Proposte al Festival di Sanremo.

Davide Shorty canta "Regina" a Sanremo 2021 - VIDEO

