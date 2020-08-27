Giovedì, 27 Agosto 2020

È nata la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom: "Benvenuta al mondo Daisy Dove"
È nata la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom: "Benvenuta al mondo Daisy Dove"

Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono genitori. È nata infatti la loro primogenita, che hanno scelto di chiamare Daisy Dove. L'annuncio della nascita, oltre che sul profilo Instagram dell'attore, è apparso anche in quello dell'Unicef, visto che sia la Perry che Bloom ne sono ambasciatori.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Un post condiviso da Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) in data:

"Benvenuta al mondo Daisy Dove Bloom - ha scritto l'Unicef -. Siamo onorati di annunciare l’arrivo della nuova fonte di gioia degli ambasciatori Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom”.

Per Katy Perry, 35 anni, si tratta del primo figlio. Per Orlando Bloom invece si tratta del secondo figlio, visto che è già padre di Flynn, 9 anni, nato dal suo precedente matrimonio con Miranda Kerr.

© Riproduzione riservata

