Il calendario di Champions League: Juve subito col Borussia, l'Ajax per l'Inter, ci sono anche City-Napoli e Psg-Atalanta

La Uefa ha reso noto il calendario della fase a gironi della Champions League che prenderà il via il prossimo 16 settembre. La prima delle italiane a scendere in campo sarà la Juventus che il 16 settembre alle ore 21 in casa sfiderà il Borussia Dortmund. Mercoledì 17 sono in programma PSG-Atalanta e Ajax-Inter - entrambe alle 21 - mentre giovedì 18 è in programma Manchester City-Napoli, sempre alle 21.

Calendario Inter

Questo il calendario dell’Inter per la Champions League 2025-2026: 1. GIORNATA 17 settembre 2025, ore 21 Ajax-Inter; 2. GIORNATA 30 settembre 2025, ore 21 Inter-Slavia Praga; 3. GIORNATA 21 ottobre 2025, ore 21 Union Saint Gilloise-Inter; 4. GIORNATA 5 novembre 2025, ore 21 Inter-Kairat Almaty; 5. GIORNATA 26 novembre 2025, ore 21 Atletico Madrid-Inter; 6. GIORNATA 9 dicembre 2025, ore 21 Inter-Liverpool; 7. GIORNATA 20 gennaio 2026, ore 21 Inter-Arsenal; 8. GIORNATA 28 gennaio 2026, ore 21 Borussia Dortmund-Inter

Calendario Juventus

Questo il calendario della Juventus per la Champions League 2025-2026: 1. GIORNATA 16 settembre 2025, ore 21 Juventus-Borussia Dortmund; 2. GIORNATA 1 ottobre 2025, ore 21 Villarreal-Juventus; 3. GIORNATA 22 ottobre 2025, ore 21 Real Madrid-Juventus; 4. GIORNATA 4 novembre 2025, ore 21 Juventus-Sporting Lisbona; 5. GIORNATA 25 novembre 2025, ore 21 Bodo/Glimt-Juventus; 6. GIORNATA 10 dicembre 2025, ore 21 Juventus-Pafos; 7. GIORNATA 21 gennaio 2026, ore 21 Juventus-Benfica; 8. GIORNATA 28 gennaio 2026, ore 21 Monaco-Juventus.