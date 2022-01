Sudafrica: incendio nella sede del Parlamento a Città del Capo - FOTO

epa09143901 A fire fighter prepares to battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021. A bushfire on the slopes of the world heritage site Table Mountain National Park raged out of control in strong winds and caused extensive damage to the University of Cape Town and many buildings around the nearly 200-year-old University founded in 1829. All students were evacuated from campus and several fire fighters were injured battling the blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain. EPA/NIC BOTHMA