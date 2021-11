MotoGP, a Valencia trionfa Bagnaia. Valentino Rossi, nella sua ultima gara, chiude decimo

Fans of Italian rider Valentino Rossi cheer from the stands during the MotoGP race of the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, on November 14, 2021. - A sporting icon rides into retirement on November 14, 2021 at the Valencia MotoGP where nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi’s name will grace the grid for the very last time. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)