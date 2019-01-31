Soccer: Juventus and Roma humbled in Italian Cup

(ANSA) - Rome, January 31 - Holders Juventus are out of the
Italian Cup after being thumped 3-0 at Atalanta in the
quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Turin giants' bid for the fifth consecutive Cup triumph
was stopped by a goal by Timothy Castagne and Duvan Zapata's
double.
AS Roma suffered an even more embarrassing defeat, going down
7-1 at Fiorentina, with Federico Chiesa scoring a hat-trick and
substitute Giovanni Simeone netting twice for the Florence side.
Roma forward Edin Dzeko was sent off, apparently for spitting
at the referee.
Fiorentina and Atalanta will face each other in the
semifinals.
AC Milan will face the winner of Thursday's match between
Inter and Lazio in the other semi after they beat Napoli 2-0 on
Tuesday.
© Riproduzione riservata
Contribuisci alla notizia: