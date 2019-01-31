Soccer: Juventus and Roma humbled in Italian Cup

(ANSA) - Rome, January 31 - Holders Juventus are out of the

Italian Cup after being thumped 3-0 at Atalanta in the

quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Turin giants' bid for the fifth consecutive Cup triumph

was stopped by a goal by Timothy Castagne and Duvan Zapata's

double.

AS Roma suffered an even more embarrassing defeat, going down

7-1 at Fiorentina, with Federico Chiesa scoring a hat-trick and

substitute Giovanni Simeone netting twice for the Florence side.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko was sent off, apparently for spitting

at the referee.

Fiorentina and Atalanta will face each other in the

semifinals.

AC Milan will face the winner of Thursday's match between

Inter and Lazio in the other semi after they beat Napoli 2-0 on

Tuesday.

