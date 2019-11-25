The Rock e Danny De Vito si imbucano a un matrimonio e duettano per gli sposi

Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila ? enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash ?❤️?
Duetto a sorpresa per due sposi messicani. Danny De Vito e Dwayne Johnson The Rock Johnson si sono imbucati al loro ricevimento cantando "Unforgettable" di Frank Sinatra.
A renderlo noto con un video pubblicato su Instagram lo stesso Dwayne Johnson. I due attori si sono ritrovati insieme sul set di "Jumanji: The Next Level", con Jack Black, Kevin Hart e Karen Gillan, già uscito negli Usa e prossimamente anche nelle sale italiane il 25 dicembre.
