Lunedì, 25 Novembre 2019

Società

The Rock e Danny De Vito si imbucano a un matrimonio e duettano per gli sposi

Duetto a sorpresa per due sposi messicani. Danny De Vito e Dwayne Johnson The Rock Johnson si sono imbucati al loro ricevimento cantando "Unforgettable" di Frank Sinatra.

A renderlo noto con un video pubblicato su Instagram lo stesso Dwayne Johnson. I due attori si sono ritrovati insieme sul set di "Jumanji: The Next Level", con Jack Black, Kevin Hart e Karen Gillan, già uscito negli Usa e prossimamente anche nelle sale italiane il 25 dicembre.

 

© Riproduzione riservata

