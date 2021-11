Focolaio di aviaria a Ostia, scattata una zona di sicurezza

epa09422647 State agents in protective gear from the Ministry of Animal Resources collect poultry for slaughter after the detection of avian influenza declared in the city of Bassam, Ivory Coast, on 20 August 2021. The Ivory Coast has confirmed the discovery of cases of avian influenza in a traditional poultry farm in Mondoukou, a locality located in the department of Grand-Bassam, south-east of Abidjan. Visiting the said locality on 18 August, the Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources, Mr Sidi Touré, reassured that measures are being deployed and actions taken to contain the epidemic. EPA/LEGNAN KOULA