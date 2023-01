epa08946035 A police member stand guard next to a truck loaded for the regional distribution of 'Coronavac' vaccines against Covid-19, developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, at Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 January 2021. The Brazilian Ministry of Health yielded to the pressure of the governors and decided that 18 January will be the start of the vaccination against the coronavirus, which was initially scheduled to be on 20 January, announced the head of the portfolio, Eduardo Pazuello. Of the six million doses, 4,636,936 to be sent by the federal government to the states and another 1,357,640 will remain in Sao Paulo, which also began its regional distribution in heavily escorted trucks and by air from Guarulhos and Campinas. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR