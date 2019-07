Tragedia in Siria, 50 bambini morti di stenti in un campo profughi

ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON FRIDAY, MAR. 15, AND THEREAFTER - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 photo, displaced Syrian children slide down a hill, above a refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. As Syria marks the eighth anniversary of its grinding war, the violence has left a trail of broken lives. What started as peaceful protests in 2011 asking for government change turned into one of the cruelest modern wars. Among the countrys pre-war 23 million population, now half are displaced, nearly half a million dead. (ANSA/AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.]