Myanmar: altri 3 anni di carcere all'ex leader e Nobel per la Pace Aung San Suu Kyi

epa08347286 A handout photo made available by the Myanmar State Counselor Office shows Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the video conference with people from Bago region who participate in the Covid-19 prevention process, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 06 April 2020 (issued 07 April 2020). Myanmar has banned all international commercial passenger flights into all airports across the country and forbidden all large public gatherings – including the Thingyan Water Festival, the country's biggest annual holiday – in a bid to to stem the spread of the virus. EPA/Thar Byaw / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES