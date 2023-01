Paura in Lettonia, esplode un gasdotto che collega alla Lituania

A general view over gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany, 11 July 2022. The compressor station in Mallnow near the German-Polish border has stopped receiving Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits Belarus and Poland, since Russian operator Gazprom in May had discontinued usage of the Poland section. Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom on 11 July 2022 suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via Nord Stream 1 for scheduled annual summer maintenance works. ANSA/FILIP SINGER