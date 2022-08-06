Sabato, 06 Agosto 2022

Sport

Home Sport Premier League, parte subito forte il Tottenham di Conte. Poker al Southampton
CALCIO INGLESE

Premier League, parte subito forte il Tottenham di Conte. Poker al Southampton

Sicilia, Sport

Inizia con un successo contro il Southampton per 4-1 in rimonta la Premier League del Tottenham di Antonio Conte. Saints avanti con Ward-Prowse, poi il ribaltone degli Spurs grazie ai sigilli di Sessegnon, Dier, l’autogol di Salisu, infine la rete dell’ex Juventus Kulusevski. Sorride anche il Newcastle che con Schar e Wilson batte 2-0 il Nottingham Forest. Con lo stesso punteggio porta i primi tre punti a casa anche il Bournemouth che piega l’Aston Villa: decidono Lerma e Moore. Infine, 2-1 del Leeds in casa contro il Wolverhampton: ospiti in vantaggio con Podence, poi la rimonta dei whites con Rodrigo e l’autorete di Ait Nouri.

RISULTATI 1^ GIORNATA VENERDI' Crystal Palace - Arsenal 0-2 SABATO Fulham - Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds - Wolverhampton 2-1 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham - Southampton 4-1 Everton - Chelsea ore 18.30. DOMENICA Manchester United - Brighton ore 15 Leicester - Brentford " West Ham - Manchester City ore 17.30

CLASSIFICA: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Leeds, Newcastle, Tottenham 3 punti; Fulham, Liverpool 1; Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Wolverhampton 0; Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester Utd, West Ham

© Riproduzione riservata

