Premier League, parte subito forte il Tottenham di Conte. Poker al Southampton

Inizia con un successo contro il Southampton per 4-1 in rimonta la Premier League del Tottenham di Antonio Conte. Saints avanti con Ward-Prowse, poi il ribaltone degli Spurs grazie ai sigilli di Sessegnon, Dier, l’autogol di Salisu, infine la rete dell’ex Juventus Kulusevski. Sorride anche il Newcastle che con Schar e Wilson batte 2-0 il Nottingham Forest. Con lo stesso punteggio porta i primi tre punti a casa anche il Bournemouth che piega l’Aston Villa: decidono Lerma e Moore. Infine, 2-1 del Leeds in casa contro il Wolverhampton: ospiti in vantaggio con Podence, poi la rimonta dei whites con Rodrigo e l’autorete di Ait Nouri.

RISULTATI 1^ GIORNATA VENERDI' Crystal Palace - Arsenal 0-2 SABATO Fulham - Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds - Wolverhampton 2-1 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham - Southampton 4-1 Everton - Chelsea ore 18.30. DOMENICA Manchester United - Brighton ore 15 Leicester - Brentford " West Ham - Manchester City ore 17.30

CLASSIFICA: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Leeds, Newcastle, Tottenham 3 punti; Fulham, Liverpool 1; Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Wolverhampton 0; Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester Utd, West Ham

