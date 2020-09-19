"911", i disturbi mentali di Lady Gaga nel suo nuovo singolo

Lady Gaga lancia il terzo singolo di "Chromatica" con un videoclip che trasporta nel suo lato più surreale. Si chiama "911" affronta i demoni peggiori della Germanotta alla luce del sole.

Un dramma vissuto in prima persona, fatto di depressione, disturbi mentali e antipsicotici. Tutto mescolato insieme in un videoclip che riunisce "tutte le sofferenze in una pozza d'oro".

La scelta del nome non è casuale. Il 911 infatti è il numero delle emergenze usato negli Stati Uniti. Il brano presentato contiene riferimenti ai medicinali antipsicotici e ai disordini mentali di cui Gaga soffre realmente.

"So di avere problemi mentali e so che a volte possono rendermi non funzionale come essere umano. Devo prendere farmaci per fermare il processo che si verifica nel mio cervello e che io non so controllare", ha confessato in una recente intervista radiofonica.

L'argomento è ancora un tabu per molti. La pensa così anche il produttore di Chromatica BloodPop che da molti anni lavora con la Gaga. "Per molte persone non è bello parlare di farmaci, ma per chi ne fa uso hanno molta rilevanza nella vita moderna. Questa era la sua verità e voleva scrivere di questo, anche se sapeva che le avrebbe causato sofferenza andare laggiù", ha rivelato a "EW".

