Harry e Meghan non sono più altezze reali, chiuso il loro profilo Instagram

«Grazie a questa comunità per il sostegno, l’ispirazione e l’impegno condiviso per il bene nel mondo». Con queste parole, firmate semplicemente dai loro nomi, senza l’appellativo di 'Altezze Reali', Harry e Meghan hanno chiuso, come annunciato da tempo, il profilo Instagram 'Sussex Royal', avendo rinunciato a questo brand su richiesta della famiglia reale britannica alla vigilia dell’addio formale al ruolo di membri senior di casa Windsor e al grosso dei doveri dinastici in cambio di una vita più indipendente in America.
La chiusura non è stato accompagnata dalla prevista partenza di una nuova «fondazione reale autonoma», che resta in programma ma cede per ora il passo alla «priorità» dei duchi di Sussex di concentrarsi «sull'emergenza Coronavirus» per proteggere la loro famiglia e aiutare gli altri. Una portavoce ha comunque ribadito che il progetto per la futura fondazione benefica dei Sussex «è partito» e che a dirigerla sarà Catherine St Laurent, veterana della Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, la quale ha accettato l'offerta di Harry e Meghan di collaborare con loro.
Confermato anche il rimborso dei 2,4 milioni di sterline spesi per il restauro di Frogmore Cottage, donato ai Sussex dalla regina, che resterà «la residenza londinese» ufficiale della coppia.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
© Riproduzione riservata
Contribuisci alla notizia: