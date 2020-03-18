Mercoledì, 18 Marzo 2020

Società

Coronavirus, prepara piatti in diretta su Instagram: l'idea dello chef Bottura
Coronavirus, prepara piatti in diretta su Instagram: l'idea dello chef Bottura

Si chiama 'Kitchen Quarantine' il programma video casalingo, a puntate, che lo chef modenese Massimo Bottura propone ogni giorno alle 20 via Instagram nei giorni dove 'state a casa' è un invito riproposto quotidianamente da tanti personaggi noti.

L’idea è della figlia di Bottura, Alexa, che è anche videomaker. Bottura preparerà piatti in compagnia dell’intera famiglia, ovvero al fianco anche della moglie Lara e del figlio Charlie.

Le riprese saranno fatte direttamente all’interno dell’abitazione dello chef. «Quello che vogliamo fare - spiega - è condividere con il pubblico come si sta insieme chiusi in casa, facendo quello che l’emergenza ci ha tolto».

Bottura ha chiuso temporaneamente lo scorso 10 marzo i suoi tre locali di Modena.

In questo video, condiviso su Instagram, lo chef spiega come preparare la besciamella.

