Coronavirus, prepara piatti in diretta su Instagram: l'idea dello chef Bottura

Si chiama 'Kitchen Quarantine' il programma video casalingo, a puntate, che lo chef modenese Massimo Bottura propone ogni giorno alle 20 via Instagram nei giorni dove 'state a casa' è un invito riproposto quotidianamente da tanti personaggi noti.
L’idea è della figlia di Bottura, Alexa, che è anche videomaker. Bottura preparerà piatti in compagnia dell’intera famiglia, ovvero al fianco anche della moglie Lara e del figlio Charlie.
Le riprese saranno fatte direttamente all’interno dell’abitazione dello chef. «Quello che vogliamo fare - spiega - è condividere con il pubblico come si sta insieme chiusi in casa, facendo quello che l’emergenza ci ha tolto».
Bottura ha chiuso temporaneamente lo scorso 10 marzo i suoi tre locali di Modena.
In questo video, condiviso su Instagram, lo chef spiega come preparare la besciamella.
HELLO GUYS!! here is a quick video recap of how I started a quick besciamella sauce for the “everything Mac and cheese” dinner from the March 16th LIVE. INGREDIENTS: melt the butter in the pot and toast flour with it; add a pinch of salt; then gradually add in the luke warm milk (it is important to mix with energy to keep the roux in shape) then some nutmeg!! See you tonight at 8 pm CET for a new episode of #kitchenquarantine • Stay Safe and Stay Tune!
